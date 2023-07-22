53 tickets issued during South Windsor traffic blitz
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit issued 53 traffic tickets during a two-day blitz in South Windsor.
An enforcement campaign was held Thursday and Friday at and around the intersection of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.
On Thursday, 20 tickets were issued. One person was charged with stunt driving, and had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.
Friday morning, officers issued 32 tickets “for a variety of violations.”
-
Puzzle solvers assemble in Sherwood Park to find who has the fastest fingersSome of Alberta's best puzzle solvers put their brains – and fingers – to the test Saturday at a Rubik's Cube competition in Sherwood Park.
-
Family displaced after Vancouver house fireA family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
Vaughan man pours accelerant on self and two officers while being arrested for arson: policeA 28-year-old man allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and two police officers as he was being arrested for arson after a vehicle was set fire in the parking garage of a Newmarket hospital.
-
'Not a huge ask': Canadian Blood Services in need of donations this weekendEdmontonians are being asked to give blood this weekend, if they can.
-
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba StampedeAnimal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris this weekend after recent animal deaths at similar events.
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in RevelstokeAn emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
'You are needed': Canadian Blood Services calls for donations in WinnipegCanadian Blood Services is putting out a call for blood donations this weekend, and asking those who have already booked appointments to keep them.
-
Coquitlam woman planning trip to Philippines after winning $1 million on lottery ticketA Coquitlam resident is now a millionaire after winning $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
-