53-year-old N.S. man dead after being struck by a tractor trailer

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 53-year-old Lower Sackville man has died after being struck by a tractor trailer.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Cumberland RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 in Springhill Junction.

RCMP say the driver of a tractor trailer was travelling along the highway when it struck the driver of a pickup truck who was outside his parked truck securing the load he was transporting.

The 53-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene, says a police statement. RCMP has not released any further details about the deceased.

Police say there was also a youth passenger in the pickup truck at the time who was not injured.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also not injured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours Monday evening, but has since reopened.

