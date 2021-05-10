532 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Sunday

Manitoba health officials are reporting 532 new COVID-19 cases and three disease-related deaths.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths are linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The deaths include a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, and a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 now sits at 993.

Along with the three deaths, 532 cases of the disease were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 442 are in the Winnipeg health region, which now has a five-day test positivity rate of 13.0 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 27 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, nine are in the Northern health region, 34 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 40 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 41,953. The province said it removed three cases due to a data error.

The province currently has 3,499 active cases, and 37,461 people have recovered from the disease.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.9 per cent.

There are 149 people with active cases of COVID-19 in hospital, including 42 people in intensive care units. In addition, 61 people have been hospitalized who are no longer infectious with COVID-19 but still require care, while 10 patients are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

On Saturday, 4,234 tests were performed, bringing the total to 694,824 since early February.