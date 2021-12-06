539 cases of COVID-19 identified since Friday, six new deaths in Manitoba

The province says more than 500 COVID-19 cases have been identified since Friday.

According to a provincial COVID-19 bulletin released Monday, there were 191 cases on Saturday, 211 on Sunday and 137 on Monday.

The cases on Monday include:

59 cases from Winnipeg including 30 not fully vaccinated;

41 cases from the Southern Health region including 24 not fully vaccinated;

14 in the Northern health region including eight not fully vaccinated;

13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region including eight not fully vaccinated; and

10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region including seven not fully vaccinated.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 6.3 per cent, while in Winnipeg it is 4.1 per cent.

On top of the cases, health officials announced six new deaths – including two on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday, which brings the death toll to 1,334.

The deaths on Saturday include two men in their 50s and 60s, both from the Southern Health Region and linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre.

The deaths on Sunday include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, along with a woman in her 100s from Winnipeg linked to the outbreak at the Grace Hospital Surgery Unit.

On Monday, the death of a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region reported.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Manitoba to 68,845, though two cases have been removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba currently has 1,613 active cases, with 540 of them in Southern Health, 424 in Winnipeg, 342 in Northern Health, 177 in Prairie Mountain Health and 130 in Interlake-Eastern.

In hospitals, 152 people are receiving care due to COVID, 104 are still infectious. While in the ICU there are 30 patients, 24 with active cases.

Of the active hospital cases, 64 are not vaccinated, 35 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose. In the ICU, 22 are not vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

On the vaccine front, health officials said 22.3 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

In total 81.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, while 77.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

One new COVID-19 outbreak has also been declared in the province. The Skyview unit at Lions Prairie Manor personal care home in Portage la Prairie is dealing with an outbreak and has been moved to red or critical on the Pandemic Response System.