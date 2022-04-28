54 hospitalizations, 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 54 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 608 people.
Windsor-Essex has 287 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 54 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including four cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 60 on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.
30 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
- 21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 4 Community Outbreaks
- 1 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 357,074 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 86.5% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 345,429 WEC residents have received their primary series
- 83.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received their primary series
- 195,548 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine
- 51.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
- 15,560 WEC residents have received a 4th dose.