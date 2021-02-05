Ottawa Public Health is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, as key COVID-19 indicators continue to fall in the capital.

There are no new deaths in Ottawa linked to novel coronavirus.

Ottawa's COVID-19 rate fell to 30.5 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, while the positivity rate is now 1.6 per cent. This is the lowest the positivity rate has been in Ottawa since before Christmas, when Ottawa Public Health reported a 1.2 per cent positivity rate for the period of Dec. 14 to 20. The positivity rate was 2.5 for the period of Dec. 23 to 29.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 13.539 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 422 deaths.

According to Ottawa Public Health data, 26 of the 54 cases in Ottawa on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Friday was the 15th consecutive day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The last time Ottawa saw more than 100 new cases of novel coronavirus in a single day was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were reported. Ottawa Public Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 61 new cases on Wednesday and 27 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,670 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 667 new cases in Toronto, 317 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.5 cases (down from 31.8 cases on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent

Reproduction number: 0.78 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 5

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 28,567*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall.

Ottawa Public Health reported 438 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 457 active cases on Thursday. The number of active cases has been steadily falling since peaking at 1,286 on Jan. 16, 2021.

Another 72 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The health unit says there are 12,678 resolved cases of COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 28 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, down from 30 people on Thursday.

Five people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital with COVID-19, One is under the age of 10, five are in their 50s, six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), three are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (one are in the ICU), and six are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (992 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (1,681 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (2,892 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (1,875 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (1,761 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Ten new cases (1,625 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (989 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (606 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (675 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (439 total cases)

The ages of Four people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,389 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 3.

A total 7,233 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 39 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 25 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 28 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are new COVID-19 outbreaks at Manoir Marochel and Residence St. Louis.

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Stirling Park Retirement Community and an Ottawa group home.

There are four active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace, a distribution workplace, a restaurant and a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Home Child Care – 29580 Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Cornerstone Children's Centre Greely Elementary School Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home - 28608 Group Home – 29052 Group Home – 32432 Heritage Retirement Manoir Marochel (NEW) Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis (NEW) Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter – 28677 Shelter- 29770 Shelter – 29860 Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).