54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.

A man in his 60s from the community has died. This is the third day in a row WECHU has reported a virus-related death. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,428 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,565 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

13 community outbreaks

8 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

9 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED