54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.

A man in his 60s from the community has died. This is the third day in a row WECHU has reported a virus-related death. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,428 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,565 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 7 workplace outbreaks
  • 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
  • 13 community outbreaks
  • 8 school outbreaks
  • 1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 15 cases are community acquired
  • 2 cases are travel related
  • 9 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 329,237 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 13,065 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 316,172 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 18,277 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 663,686 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 86.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 83.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
