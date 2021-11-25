54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.
A man in his 60s from the community has died. This is the third day in a row WECHU has reported a virus-related death. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 471 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,428 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,565 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 7 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 13 community outbreaks
- 8 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 15 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are travel related
- 9 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 329,237 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,065 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 316,172 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 18,277 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 663,686 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.3% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.