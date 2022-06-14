54-year-old identified as victim in Tillsonburg death investigation

A 54-year-old man has died after what police are calling a “non-traffic accident” on Delavan Crescent in Tillsonburg.

OPP say they received a report of the incident around 11:10 a.m. on Monday and when officers arrived on scene, found that a technician working on site was injured due to a fall.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police say his name will not be released at this time.

The road was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Employment and Social Development Canada continues to investigate.