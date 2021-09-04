54-year-old man charged after two men sexually assaulted in Toronto
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two men in separate incidents near Marlee and Eglinton.
Toronto police say the first incident occurred in the early morning of Aug. 9.
A man allegedly invited a 28-year-old man into an apartment in the area of Marlee Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West and gave him an intoxicating substance.
Police say the victim became unconscious and was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Another incident was reported in the same area on Thursday morning.
Police allege that a man invited a 23-year-old man into an apartment and was also given an intoxicating substance, which rendered him unconscious.
He was then allegedly sexually assaulted.
Police announced on Saturday that the suspect, 54-year-old Kyle Johansen, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of overcome resistance to commission of offence.
Police say it is an ongoing investigation and asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'Let's stop underestimating this virus': Doctors call for vaccine passports in AlbertaSome doctors are disappointed with Alberta’s government for not introducing vaccine passports, which they say would be a better tool to fight the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Youth rugby teams in the Comox Valley start season after months of uncertaintySeveral new youth rugby teams in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley held their first practices of the fall season this week, after months waiting to see if they would clear administrative hurdles.
-
Family of Trina Hunt offers support to family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi OnoteraTrina Hunt’s sister-in-law says she’s being offering advice and support to the family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera.
-
Cryptocurrency scam victim suffered 'over $100,000' in losses, Delta police sayPolice in Delta are warning residents thinking about investing in cryptocurrency to do their due diligence, after receiving six complaints about scams in recent weeks.
-
Inclusion at the ball diamond: Calgary group celebrates Pride with tournamentCalgary’s Pride Week celebrations moved to the ball diamond for a slow-pitch tournament.
-
Thousands of students move in to UBC residences to start new school yearThe University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was the busiest it’s been in quite some time on Saturday, as students moved into on-campus housing ahead of the fall term.
-
Local businesses reward those who got their shots without needing vaccine incentivesSome local businesses are rewarding employees and customers who have already been vaccinated in the hopes others do the same.
-
How Manitoba businesses are dealing with the province's proof of vaccination requirementThe province's new health orders went into effect Friday, meaning it's the first weekend many businesses are implementing the need to show proof of vaccination.
-
People returning home after B.C. wildfire encouraged to connect with others, get helpResidents returning home after the destructive White Rock Lake wildfire in British Columbia's Interior are being encouraged to connect with family and neighbours or reach out to a mental health help line.