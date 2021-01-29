A man is charged with producing psilocybin and other drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit.

Early Friday morning, police executed two search warrants as a result of observing activity consistent with the trafficking of drugs, according to a news release.

At the first location, an apartment in the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue, police say they found four long-barreled firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, a Taser and three sets of brass knuckles.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and is facing 19 charges.

Police say officers also seized the following:

55 jars of cannabis-infused honey

3 bottles of CBD oil

approximately 200 capsules of CBD

3.5 grams of CBS isolate

714 grams of marihuana

7 grams of psilocybin

112 grams of THC concentrate packaged for distribution

1 insulated grow tent with psilocybin being produced

6 grams of butane hash oil

12 packages of edibles

$925 of cash, and a small amount of foreign currency

A second search warrant was executed at a suite in a hotel located on Highway 11 and Floral Road.

A 57-year-old man was arrested from this location and police say they seized 21 grams of THC packaged in 21 jars, 13 bottles of THC distillate and a cutting agent. A Dodge Ram truck was also seized.

The 57-year-old man is facing two charges under the Cannabis Act.