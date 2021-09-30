55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, one new death

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the first death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa in nearly two weeks.

There are 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, and one new death linked to the virus.

Thirteen of the 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 10.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 596 deaths.

The 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 41 cases on Wednesday and 16 cases on Tuesday.

Public Health Ontario did not release a COVID-19 report for Ontario on Thursday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 22 to Sept. 28): 32.0 (up from 31.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 22 to Sept. 28): 2.3 per cent (unchanged from Sept. 20-26)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.89

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 816,010 (+1,382)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 766,344 (+2,313)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 387 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 381 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,847.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.

Ten people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 3 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (2,653 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,919 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (6,721 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (4,598 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (3,916 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,461 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,038 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new case (1,121 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (868 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,848

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 645

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,326

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,532 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 28.

A total of 4,100 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 25 hours.

As of Wednesday, Ottawa's positivity rate was 2.3 per cent.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19)

Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21)

École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22)

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22)

St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23)

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Sept. 24)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Chapman Mills Elementary School (Sept. 28) (NEW)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: