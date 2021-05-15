55 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and zero deaths.

The region now has a total of 11,548 total cases and 212 deaths, with 10,581 cases resolved leaving 755 active. There are 2,455 cases with a variant of concern and 293 with a “mutation positive sample.”

At the London Health Sciences Centre, there are 58 inpatients with COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care. Out-of-region cases account for eight patients in acute care and 22 in the ICU.

There are four active outbreaks at London-area seniors' facilities and one in a child-care centre.

Southwestern Public Health is dealing with outbreaks at one seniors' facility and at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.

Across Ontario, 2,584 new infections and 24 deaths were reported Saturday. The province’s per cent positive rate is at 6.2, the Ministry of Health says.