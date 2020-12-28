The Region of Waterloo is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the area and five more deaths.

The Monday afternoon public health dashboard update also shows 97 new cases considered resolved, the active case count drop by 48, and the number of people in hospital or the ICU with coronavirus stay the same.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 5,650 confirmed cases, 4,921 resolved, 163 deaths, 563 active cases, 37 hospitalized, and 12 in the ICU.

A public health official confirmed to CTV News the five deaths reported are a woman in her 70s, another woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s, and two woman also in their 90s.

They add that two of the reported deaths were residents of Cambridge County Manor, a long term care facility dealing with a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

The two deaths were added to the facility's reported numbers on the dashboard, bringing this total to 12. Cases in residents and staff remain unchanged at 60 and 61.

The number of deaths for the Village of Winston Park Retirement Home also increased by two on the Monday update, bringing this total to three. Cases in residents and staff at this facility also remain unchanged at 24 and 21.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities across the area has dropped from 28 to 26.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Granite Land Retirement Home (one case in staff), Waterloo Heights Retirement Apartments (one resident, one death), and two industrial workplaces (four cases as both locations).

Meanwhile, outbreaks have been declared at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor (one staff), and Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care – Pioneer Unit (one staff).