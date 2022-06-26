55 outdoors pools now open in Toronto for evening and weekend swimming

There are now more than 50 outdoor pools open across Toronto where people can go to beat the heat.

On Saturday, the city opened 45 pools for weekend and evening swimming.

This is in addition to the 10 pools that were opened on a partial schedule last week, bringing the total up to 55.

Toronto’s outdoor pools will be open full-time hours starting on Thursday, June 30.

The city’s wading pools are also scheduled to open that day.

Splash and spray pads across Toronto have been open since May.

Anyone wanting to check out a city pool should visit Toronto’s Swim & Water play web page fore more information.

Swimmers should note reservations are not needed for leisure or recreational swim this year. Reservations are only available for lane swim and Aquafit classes. New spots are released Thursday mornings at 8 a.m. for the week ahead.

Those visiting the city’s outdoor pools should be aware that there are supervision and/or swimming ability requirements in effect for children under 10 years of age at all city outdoor pools.

While outdoor lane swim is free and open to swimmers seven years old and older for swimming continuous lengths or widths, caregivers are reminded that they must supervise children at all times.

Pool visitors are also required to listen to on-duty lifeguards, the city said in a release.

People can visit the city’s Pool Closures & Service alerts web page for the most up-to-date list of pool closures and service interruptions.