55-year-old Calgary golfer with Stage 4 lung cancer waits months for first treatment
In 2018, Steve Blake was on top of the world, qualifying for the U.S. Senior Men's Open.
Five years later, on Sept. 14, Blake was still golfing, keeping his game up to the high standard he's known for.
The next day, golf no longer mattered to the 55 year old, as he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
Six weeks later, the otherwise healthy father of two began getting his lungs drained every other day.
His breathing is getting worse, yet he still has not had his first intake appointment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre – and he won’t for another 10 days.
According to provincial data, half of all cancer patients receive their first consult for radiation therapy at Tom Baker in 4.7 weeks.
For chemotherapy, half of all cancer patients have their first consult by 3.7 weeks.
CTV News Calgary has reached out to Alberta Health Services and the province for comment.
This story will be updated if/when we receive a response.
More to come…
