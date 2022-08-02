55-year-old Windsor woman reported missing found safe

A Windsor woman who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday morning.

Police say Vicki Nunn was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Goyeau Street and Hanna Street West Sunday wearing a blue tank top, black shorts and sandals.

Nunn is described as a white woman, about 5’2” and 130 lbs. Police say she walks slowly and with a limp.

Police reported Nunn has since been found safe.