Another 555 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Alberta with 184 variant of concern cases.

The province reported its highest amount of new cases of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom variant ever. One out of three new cases reported on Sunday were variant of concern cases.

Two additional Albertans have died from COVID-19, both in the Edmonton zone. The deaths have been linked to the outbreaks at Rosedale Estates and Churchill Manor and each case included comorbidities.

11,405 tests were completed Saturday translating to a provincial positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

The positivity rate has been declining since Thursday's peak of 5.8 per cent.

Hospitalizations increased to 282 on Saturday from 279. ICU numbers remained at 47 for the second day in a row.

As of Saturday, 459,856 people have received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw delivered the update Sunday through Twitter.

We have now administered 459,856 doses of vaccine in Alberta. Please consider getting immunized when it’s your turn. For more information on eligibility and vaccine scheduling, visit https://t.co/40QCYwIzoj (3/3)

STEP 3?

Monday is the earliest Alberta could decide to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan. The province remains under the 300-hospitalization mark needed to advance, but Hinshaw has said she's watching for total case counts, variants, positivity rate and R-value.

She will give her next live update on Monday.