56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city

Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.

Edmonton's Animal Protection Team was called to the home at 112 Avenue and 90 Street on Wednesday.

The team found "alarmingly high" levels of ammonia in the house, so Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, police, and EMS were called to help set up ventilation while the animals were removed.

"The animal protection team received a complaint regarding animal welfare concerns as well as an excessive number of cats," peace officer Sgt. Emma Fillion told CTV News Edmonton, adding some of the animals were in distressing medical conditions.

"The cats are going to be individually assessed by our veterinary team. Once they are assessed and medically cleared, we will work with our partnering rescue organizations."

The cats were taken to the Animal Care and Control Centre.