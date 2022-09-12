56 charges, 30 warnings issued during one-day CMV safety blitz: OPP

Provincial police in Dufferin County laid nearly 60 charges and issued over two dozen warnings during a one-day commercial motor vehicle safety blitz.

OPP officers set up the safety inspection station at a Dufferin County yard in the area of Highway 10 and Highway 89 on Friday.

The OPP investigates thousands of preventable commercial motor vehicle collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue," said OPP Const. Terri-Ann Pencarinha.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance inspected 40 trucks for fuel tax evasion and four for compliance with the International Fuel Tax Agreement. Police say one charge of motor vehicle - coloured fuel in tank - was laid.

Police say the violations found during the blitz include overweight vehicles, and tire defects.