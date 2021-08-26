56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday

The Manitoba government is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday.

This comes one day after the province reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, the first time cases had risen over 100 since June 26.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since the pandemic started is 58,479. Five cases have been removed from the province due to a data correction.

The province said the death announced on Wednesday was a man in his 20s from the Interlake-Eastern Health region. No new deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the death toll at 1,189.

According to the province, there are 443 active COVID-19 cases, and 56,847 people have recovered.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent, while it is 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Sixty-five Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 18 currently have active cases. There are 21 patients receiving intensive care for COVID-19, four of whom have active COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS

The province reported a COVID-19 outbreak at George M. Guimond Care Centre located on Sagkeeng First Nation. The centre is now at the Critical or Red Level on the province’s pandemic response system. An outbreak at the Surgical Unit at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre is now over.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Since the pandemic started, Manitoba has detected 17,235 variants of concern. Of those cases, 224 are active, 16,820 have recovered, and there are 191 deaths linked to variants.

There have been 7,227 Alpha variant cases, 943 Delta variant cases, 241 Gamma variant cases, 74 Beta variant cases and 15 Delta Plus variant cases in Manitoba, along with 8,711 unspecified variant cases.