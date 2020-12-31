There are 57 active cases of COVID-19 at the Regina Correctional Centre, as of Dec. 31, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said 54 active cases are among inmates and another three active cases are in staff members.

Testing is underway at the facility and the government said it expects an increase in case numbers.

The province notes that all new admissions to provincial correctional centres are tested and screened for COVID-19 upon admission and again after 10 days.

“Offenders are also tested if they are symptomatic, are identified as requiring testing due to contact tracing, or being moved to a reduced custody setting,” the release said.

The NDP is calling on the government to ask Minister of Corrections Christine Tell to resign, due to the government’s handling of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan correctional centres.

“Voluntary testing was something that was called for after the Saskatoon outbreak happened. The fact that it hasn't been implemented, or is just being implemented now shows a lack of leadership at the ministerial level,” Nicole Sarauer, NDP MLA said.

A total of 190 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, along with 439 recoveries.