57 students dismissed from Amherstburg school due to COVID-19 case

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 57 students from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg after receiving notification of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed the board of the case at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School on Wednesday – just the second day back to school.

WECDSB says 26 students were from one class, and the other 31 were from a bus cohort.

“We learned of the confirmed cases today and informed the affected students this afternoon that they are not to return to school tomorrow,” said a news release from the board. “We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.”

The health unit is contacting any individuals, both students and staff, who may have been affected, and will give directions for them to follow.

A voice message to the school community was sent home Wednesday afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.

Parents have been advised to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill.