57-year-old BC Ferries vessel up for sale

A double-ended BC Ferries vessel is up for sale on Quadra Island, B.C.

The 57-year-old Powell River Queen, which sails on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route, will be available to a new owner starting in early 2023.

The ferry, built in 1965, is still currently in use. However, it is up for sale now and will be retired early next year, according to BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

The ferry will be replaced by two of BC Ferries' new hybrid-electric Island class vessels in 2023.

The two-ship service will be new for the Campbell River – Quadra Island route and will mark an increase in overall daily sailings.

It will be similar to the two-ship service that was introduced along the Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island route this year.

As of Monday morning, 17 offers had been made for the Powell River Queen, with the top bid being $200,000.

The vessel can hold a total of 400 passengers and 61 vehicles. It measures nearly 85 metres in length (279 feet) with a maximum speed of 14.5 knots and 3,598 horsepower.

More images of the ferry can be found below and on the sale listing.