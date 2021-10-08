576 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths.

All four deaths were people 80 years or older. There have been 741 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Of the new cases, 469, or 81 per cent, are unvaccinated people. Another 23 are partially vaccinated and 84 are fully vaccinated.

There are 147 new cases in the 0-11 age group. Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 343 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 71 patients in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (31), Far North Central (one), Far North East (21), North West (102), North Central (34), North East (15), Saskatoon (146), Central West (three), Central East (43), Regina (58), South West (34), South Central (14) and South East (35) zones. An additional 39 cases are pending residence information.

A total of 4,692 cases are currently considered active. Saskatoon leads the province with 1,071 active COVID-19 cases. The North West and Regina zones have the next most, with 696 and 692 respectively.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 461, or 38.2 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,590,031 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,657 from Thursday. There are 749,188 fully vaccinated residents.