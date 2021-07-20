58 new affordable homes under construction in Langford
A five-storey affordable rental building is currently under construction in Langford.
The building, located at 2782 Spencer Rd., is intended to house seniors, families, and individuals – including those with disabilities – with low to moderate incomes, according to the Capital Regional District.
In total, the building we have 58 rental units ranging from studio apartments to two-bedroom units. Of those units, 11 have been earmarked for provincial income assistance shelter rates of approximately $375 per month.
The property will also include 58 parking spaces, including three accessible spaces.
The entire project is estimated to cost $19.9 million, with BC Housing providing $5.9 million and the CRD contributing the remaining $14 million.
The project is also part of the CRD's redevelopment plan for the Tri-Way Mobile Home Park area, where other mixed-use commercial properties are being planned.
Construction of the Spencer Road building is expected to finish in fall 2022.
