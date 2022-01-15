58 Nova Scotians hospitalized, 10 in ICU due to COVID-19

According to public health officials, 58 people are currently hospitalized and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia. Ten of those hospitalized are in intensive care.

In a news release Saturday, the province said the age range of those in hospital is 0-100 years old. Of the 58 people in hospital, 55 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Public health said there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

51 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

108 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admits and discharges to hospital was not available on Saturday.

On Jan. 14, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 4,124 tests. An additional 627 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the province.

339 of the new cases are in the Central Zone, 113 are in the Eastern Zone, 93 are in the Western Zone and 82 are in the Northern Zone.