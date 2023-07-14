58-year-old man faces sexual assault charges in connection to incidents at Kitchener school
A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing additional changes in relation incidents that allegedly happened at Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.
In May the man was charged with assault after Waterloo regional police said they received a report of a student receiving inappropriate messages from a former school administrator on April 13.
At the time, a spokesperson from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) told CTV News the individual was retired from the board.
Police said they could not confirm the man's relation to the school.
On Friday, police announced the man is now also facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.
Police said a second youth victim has also been identified.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
