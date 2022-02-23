580 municipal workers in London, Ont. make 'sunshine list' for 2021
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London's corporate services committee will receive a report next week that says 580 employees made $100,000 or more in 2021 in salary and taxable benefits.
Those numbers do not include London police officers or other public agencies that receive provincial funding who will be reporting out their figures by April 1.
The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act reveals which civil servants make over six figures.
The bulk of numbers in 2021 come from the London Professional Fire Fighters Association along with management.
- 321 employees who are members of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA)
- 247 Management employees
- 4 employees who are members of Service Employees International Union Local Canada Registered Nurses
- 4 employees who are members of London Civic Employees Local Union No. 107
- 2 employees who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local Union No. 101
- 1 employee from the RBC Place (London Convention Centre)
- 1 employee who is a member of Unifor Local 302.
The committee will receive the report on Feb. 28.
