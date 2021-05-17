59.7% of adults 18+ vaccinated across Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,133 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,350 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: