59 charges laid against a single suspect in connection to series of thefts, break-and-enters: Surrey RCMP

Dozens of charges have been laid against two people in Surrey after an investigation into a stolen car appeared to be connected to multiple break and enters across the Lower Mainland, Mounties said Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, 70 charges were laid against two men for alleged crimes in Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta and West Vancouver.

The investigation began when a car was reportedly stolen in September. Mounties arrested a suspect on Sept. 15 and said they found evidence that connected that alleged theft to others.

Weeks later, on Oct. 8, police conducted several search warrants and found "a large amount of allegedly stolen property belonging to multiple people."

Christian Gauvreau-May, 28, has been charged with 59 offences. Mounties said those charges include break and enter with intent, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of probation, possession of ID and possession of stolen mail.

Meanwhile, Tawny Johnson-Goldrick, 31, was charged with 11 offences. They include break and enter with intent, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Gauvreau-May is still in police custody, Mounties said, adding that most of the stolen items have been returned to owners.

"When someone breaks into your vehicle or your home, it violates your personal space which is sacred to all of us," Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release.

"Surrey RCMP is committed to making our city a safe place to live and we will continue to strategically combat property crime."