59 charges laid by Wellington County OPP in one-day road safety blitz

A one-day traffic safety initiative by provincial police in Centre Wellington Township has led to 59 charges being laid.

Police say the purpose of the Wednesday blitz was to target the “Big Four” offences: speeding/aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing seatbelts correctly.

Officers handed out 28 charges for speeding, nine for seatbelts, three for distracted driving, and 19 for other highway traffic act and insurance violations.

Police add that the “Big Four” are often found to be the contributing factor in fatal and personal injury-related collisions.