The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,099 confirmed cases of the virus including 11,166 people who have recovered.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 316.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

14 are outbreak related

10 are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 are community acquired

31 are still under investigation

The health unit says there are 617 cases considered active. There are now 72 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital, including 9 in the ICU.

There are currently 41 outbreaks in the region, WECHU says. Including 18 workplaces, 17 long-term care or retirement homes and six hospital outbreaks.