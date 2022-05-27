59 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 59 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, but no additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting multiple ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.
LHSC is caring for 40 inpatients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients are being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and five or fewer patients are in paediatric critical care.
At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.
According to the LHSC, there are currently 75 staff members out sick with COVID-19. While as of Thursday, there are 39 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.
There have been a total of 391 deaths in the region.
