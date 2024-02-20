59-year-old man found dead on highway near Portage la Prairie, police say
Mounties in Portage la Prairie are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on the Trans-Canada Highway.
RCMP said it received the report Sunday of someone lying in the median ditch of the highway near Road 20 West near Portage la Prairie, Man.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the man was dead.
According to RCMP, he was a 59-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation.
Police said debris from a vehicle was strewn across the highway, indicating the man was a victim of a hit-and-run.
An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause of the death, officials say.
Meantime, investigators recovered debris they say indicates the suspect vehicle is a gloss black Toyota. They believe the vehicle will have significant damage to the driver-side mirror and front fender.
Police said the damage also indicates the man was walking on the westbound roadway.
Investigators are asking anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description or anyone with information related to the incident to call RCMP in Portage la Prairie.
