59-year-old pedestrian dies in hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

A 59-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke Wednesday evening, according to Toronto police.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Second Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police say the driver of a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck was travelling west on Lake Shore Boulevard West and made a right turn northbound onto Second Street.

As the driver was turning, a man was crossing Second Street from west to east on the north side of Lake Shore Boulevard West, according to police.

The driver subsequently struck the man and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The pickup truck fled the scene and was last seen travelling north on Second Street, police said.

On Thursday, police released an image of the pickup truck. No suspect information has been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto police responded to at least three serious collisions involving pedestrians Wednesday evening, including two separate crashes in North York.

Police noted that the rain and reduced visibility last night created dangerous driving conditions.