59-year-old woman killed in shooting on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
A 59-year-old woman Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident was killed in a Sunday evening shooting on the northwest Alberta reserve.
Around 8 p.m., Mounties responded to a home for reports of a shooting where the seriously injured Patricia Campiou was found. She later died at the scene, Mounties say.
Alberta RCMP's major crimes division has taken over the investigation, with officers believing it to be an isolated incident.
Just after 6 p.m. Monday, investigators said Vincent Nathan Campiou, 37, was charged with second-degree murder and officers were searching for him. He was then located and arrested by police within three hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is west of Valleyview, Alta., or approximately 362 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
