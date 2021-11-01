595 people died due to B.C.'s extreme summer heat, latest coroner data reveals

The BC Coroners Service updated its data on the province's extreme summer heat and now believes 595 people died from the record-breaking temperatures.

The new data, released Monday, suggests 15 more people died from the heat than preliminary findings showed.

"The BC Coroners Service is committed to gathering as much information as possible about each of these deaths to inform future, evidence-based prevention efforts," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, in a news release.

"I extend my sincere condolences to all of those who lost a loved one as a result of last summer’s unprecedented heat dome. By identifying patterns and factors in the tragic deaths that occurred unexpectedly last summer, our province will be in a better position to prevent future similar tragedies."

The coroner said while many heat-related deaths were recorded in B.C. this summer, at least 88 per cent were between June 25 and July 1. Of those, 131 were recorded on June 28 and 231 were on June 29.

The provincial coroner defines a death as heat-related when the environment or the body temperature is consistent with hyperthermia or when there is evidence to support that heat had a significant impact on the death.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths were in the Lower Mainland, with Fraser Health recording 270 and Vancouver Coastal counting 120. Vancouver, Surrey and Burnaby saw the most deaths compared to other municipalities.

Sixty-nine per cent of the deaths were among people aged 70 and older. No heat deaths were reported among children.

"While we expect the findings of the death review will significantly contribute to efforts to increase public safety, we must take steps to prepare for future extreme weather events now," Lapointe said.

"The effects of climate change are both real and unpredictable. Having a plan to regularly check in with loved ones who live alone, being aware of cooler and air-conditioned areas in your neighbourhood, and heeding early warnings about extreme weather are simple steps that will help ensure we are all properly prepared and safe."