597 vehicles screened during RIDE program

RIDE program conducted by Windsor police on Feb. 8, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police screened 597 vehicles during a Friday night RIDE program.

The Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the program at two locations.

As a result, police screened 597 vehicles, conducted three roadside approved screening devices, and one exceed blood alcohol concentration.

Windsor police are reminding residents to arrange for a ride home and to not drink and drive.

