59th annual Carnaval celebrated in North Bay

Saturday marked the final day of the 59th annual Carnaval in North Bay, and the francophone community were happy to be able to finally get together in person.

“It’s really nice to see people smiling, especially with the pandemic, and everything people are going through," said Arnaud Claude, executive director of Les Compagnons.

“Celebrating, having fun, not thinking about tomorrow, it’s just a happy time.”

The festivities were originally planned for Lee Park, but due to the ongoing trucker convoy protests, things had to be changed at the last minute.

But Claude told CTV News the move worked out better than expected.

“There would not have been any issues in terms of violence or anything, but definitely being here, when we are organizing a family event, I feel that families could have been a bit worried about the protest happening a street over,” he said.

“And unfortunately we couldn’t have a fire because it’s a public park. So to make sure people would go out, we have it happening here where fires are allowed.”

Claude said planning for next year's 60th Carnaval celebration in North Bay has already started.