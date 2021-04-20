$5K fines handed to restaurants, Morden church over public health orders: province

A church in Morden, along with two Manitoba restaurants have been handed thousands of dollars in fines for allegedly breaking public health orders.

The province said there were 21 tickets handed out during the week of April 12 to 18 over public health order violations.

There were 14 tickets – each worth $1,296 – handed to people for various reasons. Eight of these tickets were in connection to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

A provincial enforcement update said the Christian Church of Morden received two $5,000 fines during the week, and $5,000 fines handed to both Flea Whiskey's in Winnipeg, and Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar in Brandon.

The province said three $5,150 tickets were handed to people under the federal quarantine act. The province said security staff from Commissionaires Manitoba are now at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport to let arriving travellers know about the self-isolation requirements, hand out information and answer questions about public health orders.

"The public is reminded that abusive and aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated, and criminal offences will be reported to police and investigated," the province said.

The province said since April 2020, enforcement officials have handed out 1,180 tickets, and has issued 3,804 warnings.

