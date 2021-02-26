Guelph police are investigating after they say someone stole $5,000 worth of tools and wire from a construction site.

The theft happened at a south-end site sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area near Laird Road and Quarterman Road around 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say someone cut a lock and got inside a storage container, then cut another lock to another container inside.

They allegedly stole five coils of wire, two cordless bandsaws, two drills and other tools.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.