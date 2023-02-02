$5M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kitchener

If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw ticket for Feb. 1 in Kitchener, you could be $5 million richer.

Lotto 6/49 confirmed in a press release Thursday that the winning ticket for Wednesday draw was sold somewhere in Kitchener.

According to the release, there were several other prizes won across the province in the draw, including a $1 million LOTTO 6/49 ticket sold on OLG.ca. Two Encore tickets, each worth $100K were sold in Nepean and Vaughan.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Feb. 4 with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $24 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.