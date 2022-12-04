$5M winning lotto ticket sold in Metro Vancouver

Someone who purchased a ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw in Richmond has won a multi-million dollar jackpot, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The winning ticket was the only one sold in Canada to match all six numbers – 4, 18, 26, 32, 41, and 42. This is the fifth jackpot in 2022 to go to someone whopurchased their ticket in B.C., according to BCLC.

The lucky winner has 52 weeks to claim the prize. Information about where the ticket was sold and who claimed the jackpot will be released when the winner claims their prize.

The odds of winning are one in 13,983,316