5th person charged after man confined, assaulted in Saskatoon home: police
Saskatoon police have charged a fifth person in relation to an alleged assault and unlawful confinement last year.
The incident took place a house in the 400 block of Avenue G South Aug. 21, 2020, police say.
A 26-year-old man was allegedly confined and assaulted, suffering serious injuries. He has since recovered.
As a result of ongoing investigation, police identified and arrested a 38-year-old man. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.
Another suspect, Heather Rene Peequaquat, 32, has not yet been arrested and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Saskatoon Police Service is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
She has a tattoo on her neck that says "Lloyd" and a flower on her right forearm.
Two other women and a man have already been arrested and charged in the case.
-
Temperatures remain steady, haze continues in southern AlbertaAlthough daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-20s this week, smoke aloft and morning fog has kept daytime temperatures below potential.
-
Manitoba research looking for 'existing or future risk' in mosquitoes and ticksResearchers from Brandon University are working to find present or future risks when it comes to mosquitoes and ticks in Manitoba.
-
B.C.'s wildfires a 'graphic reminder' of climate change, premier saysB.C.'s already troubling wildfire season is only expected to worsen in the days ahead, the province's premier warned Wednesday, calling the current conditions a reflection of climate change.
-
'Certainly a little frustrating': Windsor mayor surprised U.S. extending land border restrictionsWindsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s surprised and frustrated residents won’t be able to cross the land border into Detroit for at least another month.
-
-
'Monster' sturgeon hauled from Fraser River weighed more than 800 lbs., may be a century oldAn ancient fish caught in B.C.'s Fraser River recently is being described as an 'extremely rare' catch.
-
Storm that caused damage in Parry Sound was not a tornado, expert saysA powerful storm that ripped trees from their roots on Whitestone Lake in Parry Sound Wednesday was likely the work of a downburst, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.
-
Fire ban lifted in Calgary after air quality improvesWith a special air quality statement now lifted by Environment Canada, the City of Calgary has lifted a fire ban put in place last week.
-
Suspect arrested after violent hardware store robberyA 27-year-old London man has been charged after a robbery at a northeast end hardware store on Tuesday.