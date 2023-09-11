$6.1 million in illegal cannabis seized in Blenheim
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police say $6.1 million worth of illegal cannabis plants were seized from a Blenheim address.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, along with the K9 Unit executed a search warrant on Friday on Story Street as part of an investigation.
Police say about $6.1 million in illegal cannabis plants in varying stages of growth were seized.
A 40-year-old Blenheim man and a 41-year-old Toronto man have been arrested and charged with cultivating illegal cannabis.
Both men were released with conditions and a future court date next month.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
Alberta family frustrated by autopsy delay in B.C. following fatal crash on Highway 1An Alberta family has been left frustrated by what they call bureaucratic deficiencies in British Columbia surrounding autopsies.
-
Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown SudburyIn what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plan view.