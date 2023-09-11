$6.1 million in illegal cannabis seized in Blenheim

Chatham-Kent police say $6.1 million worth of illegal cannabis plants were seized from a Blenheim address.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, along with the K9 Unit executed a search warrant on Friday on Story Street as part of an investigation.

Police say about $6.1 million in illegal cannabis plants in varying stages of growth were seized.

A 40-year-old Blenheim man and a 41-year-old Toronto man have been arrested and charged with cultivating illegal cannabis.

Both men were released with conditions and a future court date next month.