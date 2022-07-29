6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers completed a vehicle stop in the east Regina on Wednesday where 1,480 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, scales, packaging, and other evidence of drug trafficking was found, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested. Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at an east Regina home where officers found 4,930 grams of methamphetamine, $8,500 in cash, 25 grams of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl.
The woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of MDMA and proceeds of crime under $5,000.
She made her first court appearance on Thursday.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.