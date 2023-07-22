6,600 people vote in Kanata-Carleton byelection ahead of election day

More than 6,600 people cast ballots in advance polls for the provincial byelection in Kanata-Carleton, as the countdown continues to next week's election day.

Voters head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Member of Provincial Parliament following the resignation of former cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton. Three days of advance polls were held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Elections Ontario says preliminary figures indicate that 6,664 voters cast a ballot in Kanata-Carleton during the three days of advance polls, accounting for 7.3 per cent of registered voters.

In comparison, 8,027 voters cast ballots in advance voting ahead of the June 2022 general election.

There are six candidates running in the riding of Kanata-Carleton.

Polling stations will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the byelection in Kanata-Carleton.

Find voting locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

A byelection is also being held on Thursday in the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood.