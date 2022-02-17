$6.6M in federal funding pledged for Sask. rural high-speed internet

On Thursday the Government of Canada announced $6.6 million in funding will go towards 10 projects around Saskatchewan to supply more than 2,500 households with high-speed internet connectivity.

“The pandemic has reinforced the critical need for internet access in every corner of Canada,” said Dan Vandal, who is the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development.

“Our living rooms became our offices, our kitchen tables became classrooms, and our entertainment came through streaming services at home.”

The money will be divided as follows:

$2.4 million for FlexNetworks for a project benefiting the communities of Neuhorst, Bradwell, Shields, Thode and Neuanlage as well as rural areas near the village of Clavet

$1.29 million for Prairie Crocus Rural Internet for a project benefiting the communities of Water Park Estates, Eagle Ridge Country Estates, Aberdeen and Shields

$528,909 for Access Communications Cooperative Limited for a project benefitting the communities of Macklin and Shaunavon

$458,271 for Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

$1.9 million for Beardy's & Okemasis’ Cree Nation

“The GDP is 30 per cent coming from rural Canada,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

“We need good connectivity, which equates to business growth, and which equates to jobs in rural Canada.”

Hutchings says these communities were selected because infrastructure was in place and the projects were ready to go and there are 1,900 more applications for high-speed internet that are being processed.

“It's doing the due diligence to make sure that what the internet service provider is offering is going to work in that area, to look at the overlap if there is any, and the other key part of this is affordability,” she said.

“We will be announcing in the coming months other applications for this area, but I can promise you we are well underway to honouring our commitment of having 98 per cent of Canada connected by 2026, and the entire country by 2030.”

Hutchings says all of the projects announced Thursday should be completed by fall.

High-speed internet will be a “blessing” for the 400 people living on Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, according to Chief Melissa Tavita.

“It's a huge accomplishment for our area because the internet was always not the greatest in our community,” she said.

“A majority of us were on satellite internet so that when the weather will change or when something would happen in the sky it would mess up and we weren't able to have a lot of internet capabilities.”