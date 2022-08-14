6 arrested after standoff with police at Campbell River home

An hours-long standoff between heavily armed police and the occupants of a home in Campbell River has ended with six arrests, Mounties say.

Frontline officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Alpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired, according to a news release from Campbell River RCMP.

The responding officers soon called in help from the Island District Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, a crisis negotiation team and the detachment's Major Crimes Unit, police said.

After several hours, six people were taken into custody, police said. They did not provide any additional details on the situation, but said the arrests were made "safely."

"The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank the public for staying out of the area," said Sgt. Chris Voller, in the release.

"I want to remind people to refrain from posting photographs and videos of police incidents while they are unfolding," he added. "Posting and sharing such images place both the police and civilians at greater risk, as often the people that police are interacting with, may make use of these images or alter their behaviours, resulting in greater risk to all involved."

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 250-286-6221 and reference file number 2022-10627.