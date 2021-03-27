6 arrested at protest to end old-growth logging that blocked traffic on Cambie Bridge

Protesters in Vancouver, who are demanding an end to old-growth logging in B.C., brought traffic to a halt on the Cambie Street Bridge on Saturday.

The demonstration was in solidarity with those blockading access to an old growth forest on Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew.

“We’re in solidarity with the peaceful demonstrators that are blockading at Fairy Creek to stop the logging of the old growth forests that are there,” said Karly Pinch a demonstrator with Extinction Rebellion.

“We have two percent of our highly productive old growth forest remaining to us in B.C., and they’re continuing to be logged.”

More than 100 demonstrators marched together, most wearing masks and keeping socially distanced. Organizers could be heard acknowledging the risk of COVID19 and reminding everyone to keep their masks on.

Vancouver police tweeted late Saturday that six people had been arrested for “refusing to end the blockade.” They said about 150 people marched to the bridge Saturday, blocking traffic and causing major disruptions. Traffic was reopened as of 5:30 p.m.

Protests also took place in Victoria where hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the grounds of the legislature. That protest was a rally against Teal Jones Group, the logging company seeking a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to remove activists and members of the Pacheedaht First Nation from a the blockade at Fairy Creek.

Extinction Rebellion is also calling on the government to take immediate action to end old-growth logging following a B.C. government report released in September that called for an overhaul of the logging industry.

“The government commissioned this report with incredible recommendations to protect old growth which are the most productive natural carbon capture technology that we have on the planet,” said protester Kelly Tatham. “They are dragging their feet. They are using archaic policies to hold themselves back from taking immediate action.”

Katrine Conroy, minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development acknowledged the two protests in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver on Saturday.

“Our government understands the deep emotional connection people have to old growth forests and the need to protect them. At the same time, forestry plays an important role in our economy, and that’s why we are working hard to develop and put in place a new, comprehensive approach for how old growth forests are managed in our province,” she said.

“When our government released the old growth report last September, we took immediate action on four of the recommendations and committed to implementing all 14. Our commitment to this important work has not changed.”

Conroy said the province has been working with First Nations on a government-to-government basis and has protected old growth in nine different areas that were high-risk across B.C.

“We know there is much more work to do,” Conroy’s statement continues, “we will follow the advice of the old growth report and fully engage Indigenous leaders, industry, workers, communities, and environmental groups to find the right way forward for old growth forests in B.C.”

But protesters say time is of the essence and logging in these areas should be delayed until all the recommendations are implemented.

“We need more concrete action on climate change and we are demanding that the government create (a) citizens’ assembly to actually bring people, citizens together, give them the information needed to make decisions for productive and sustainable economies and sustainable transition for all people in the face of the climate crisis,” said Pinch.

A decision from the Supreme Court on the injunction is expected April 1.